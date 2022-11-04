ajc logo
City Springs master plan meeting rescheduled

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

The City Springs Master Plan public meeting originally scheduled for Oct. 24 has been rescheduled to 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7. at Sandy Springs City Hall, 1 Galambos Way.

Sandy Springs established a City Center Master Plan in 2012 which led to a new civic and cultural center, as well as established infrastructure and greenspace to tie the components together. Over the past 10 years, the district has developed to include City Hall, Performing Arts Center, City Green, new residential, retail and restaurants.

The updated City Springs Master Plan will develop strategies for future commercial, retail and residential development, transportation and parking management. The plan will also look for placemaking and economic development opportunities.

Stakeholders have also been working to consolidate the variety of existing plans in place including the city’s transportation plan, art in public places plan, housing needs assessment, the recreation and parks system comprehensive plan and the trail master plan.

Information: www.tinyurl.com/CitySpringsPlan.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
