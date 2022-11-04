City Springs master plan meeting rescheduled

Sandy Springs established a City Center Master Plan in 2012 which led to a new civic and cultural center, as well as established infrastructure and greenspace to tie the components together. Over the past 10 years, the district has developed to include City Hall, Performing Arts Center, City Green, new residential, retail and restaurants.

The updated City Springs Master Plan will develop strategies for future commercial, retail and residential development, transportation and parking management. The plan will also look for placemaking and economic development opportunities.