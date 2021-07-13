Chicago investors buy Sandy Springs, metro Atlanta apartment communities

“The re-zoning difficulties that accompany new developments make garden-style communities with large floor plans like these irreplaceable,” he said in a statement.

Many communities acquired by the company, including the two recently acquired, are considered “class B” apartments, meaning the properties are slightly older. They will be remodeled with new flooring, updated lighting, stainless steel appliances, in-unit washers and dryers and more, Doheny said.

ReNew Sandy Springs is set to be rebranded. The community will be renamed Aqua Sandy Springs and managed by Haven Residential, according to 29th Street Capital. The current property managers, Trinity Property Consultants, was criticized by tenants last year for mold inside the units that had not been treated.

“Mold is the first thing we will address in terms of renovations,” Doheny said, adding that the firm was aware of the issue.

In 2020, the real estate investment firm acquired the Lake House at Martins Landing apartments in Roswell; Cumberland Crossing apartments in Marietta; and Knollwood Park in Gwinnett County, which was renamed The Square at Lawrenceville.

Doheny said 29th Street Capital usually sells its refurbished apartment communities within five to seven years and they typically bring a nearly 20% return on investment.