Chattahoochee Riverkeeper executive director steps down

After 15 years with Chattahoochee Riverkeeper, Juliet Cohen has announced she will step down from her role as Executive Director. Cohen oversaw the growth of the organization’s membership, budget, and staff by more than 50%, as well as expansion of education efforts, advocacy and programs like Trash-Free Chattahoochee and Neighborhood Water Watch.

“Under Juliet’s leadership, the river is cleaner than it has been in decades and communities throughout the basin are rediscovering the river,” says Rutherford Seydel, Co-Chair of CRK’s Board of Directors in a statement. “We thank Juliet for her unwavering commitment and leadership of the organization for more than 15 years and wish her well on the next step of her professional journey.”

The CRK Board of Directors has selected Riverkeeper Jason Ulseth as Executive Director with expanded responsibilities beginning Aug. 7.