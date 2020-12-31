X

Chattahoochee River NRA announces ‘Scientists in Parks’ internships

The Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area announced that the Scientists in Parks program of the National Park Service is taking applications for more than 150 internship opportunities around the country. NATIONAL PARK SERVICE
North Fulton County | 1 hour ago
By David Ibata for the AJC

The Scientists in Parks program of the National Park Service is accepting applications for more than 150 internship opportunities at NPS sites around the country, including the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area.

“These paid internships contribute to natural resource management needs at parks with projects related to biological sciences, physical sciences, social sciences, and science communications/education,” the Chattahoochee NRA said in a Facebook posting.

Application deadline is Jan. 24. Information and a list of positions: https://bit.ly/37Y3qNV or email Scientists_in_Parks@nps.gov

