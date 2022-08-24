ArtSS to conduct interim classes at Abernathy Arts Center

After Sandy Springs’ recent purchase of the Abernathy Art Center from Fulton County, the city has been evaluating upgrades before reopening the facility. But the community is enthusiastically not too interested in waiting. As a result, the city has worked with Art Sandy Springs to develop an agreement to offer temporary public art programs and classes while the city completes long-term redevelopment plans for the site.
ArtSS coordinates the annual Art Walk selection process at City Springs and subsequent purchase of art pieces for city parks and public places.
Temporary drawing, painting, and mixed media classes for all ages will be offered in the main annex building only at 254 Johnson Ferry Road.
The Sandy Springs City Council recently approved the plan along with a $20,000 one-time allocation to fund startup costs and support programming initiatives in preparation for a Sept. 1 opening. ArtSS has raised private funding to enable the programming to proceed at a reduced cost to the city. Sandy Springs will be responsible for building operations and utilities, cleaning and the purchase of tables and chairs to equip the space.
