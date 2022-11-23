Arborist wins award for Plant! Milton initiative

Milton’s arborist, Sandra DeWitt, recently received the Georgia Tree Council’s Outstanding New Initiative Grand Award for the city’s Plant! Milton initiative. The program works to engage, educate and encourage people to plant and care for trees. Milton was the only recipient of this award, and one of just five municipal governments honored in several categories.
The Plant! Milton program was specifically recognized for its dedicated webpage: www.miltonga.gov/PlantMilton, “Ask the Arborist” information on the city’s Facebook page and informative Plant! Milton brochure among other aspects of the initiative.
The city launched Plant! Milton in February to build on the city’s tree canopy conservation ordinance, the Mark Law Arboretum and Tree City USA recognition.
