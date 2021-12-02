Anonymous donor helps overcrowded shelters continue free adoptions of dogs and cats

Caption An anonymous donor is covering the cost of adoptions Thursday through Sunday including vaccinations and microchips as well as spay and neutering the dogs and cats. Photo courtesy Lifeline Animal Project. Credit: Adrianne Murchison Caption An anonymous donor is covering the cost of adoptions Thursday through Sunday including vaccinations and microchips as well as spay and neutering the dogs and cats. Photo courtesy Lifeline Animal Project. Credit: Adrianne Murchison Credit: Adrianne Murchison

The Fulton County shelter was originally built in the late 1970s to house 80 dogs but can comfortably house 150, Hirsch said, adding that anything over that number is inhumane. Fulton County Animal Services currently has 250 dogs and 20 cats.

According to Lifeline, DeKalb County Animal Services is housing 429 Dogs and 100 Cats.

A Black Friday adoption event that ended Monday resulted in 292 of more than 900 pets leaving the shelters for new homes, Hirsch added.

The number of adoptions for the Black Friday event was down from 472 last year, according to Lifeline.

“We hope that (the) committed donor’s generous gift will incentivize those interested in adopting to do so this weekend to help alleviate the space crisis at our shelters,” Jennifer Eddy, the chief development officer at Lifeline, said in a statement.

Visit LifeLineAnimal.org/adopt for more information and to view the animals.

Lifeline also allows shelter visitors to foster a dog or cat for any amount of time. More information is available at LifeLineAnimal.org/foster.