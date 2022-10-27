Alpharetta to replace 3 fire engines

Currently, Alpharetta has eight fire apparatus including five fire engines/pumpers, one fire ladder truck, one fire quint truck, and one air/light truck in active duty.

The Finance and Public Safety departments have developed a funding plan to ensure all fire apparatus are built into the annual operating budget under 10-year capital lease programs (except the Ladder Truck and the Quint Truck which will be extended to 13-years due to lower usage rates).