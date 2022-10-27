Exclusive
Ask Mark: Answers about early and absentee voting in Georgia
ajc logo
X

Alpharetta to replace 3 fire engines

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
38 minutes ago

It takes over two years to receive a new fire engine – 28 months to be exact. So to take advantage of existing pricing before an anticipated 9.5% increase, the Alpharetta City Council recently agreed to a $2,353,251 plan to replace three fire engines through Ten-8 Fire Equipment of Georgia.

Currently, Alpharetta has eight fire apparatus including five fire engines/pumpers, one fire ladder truck, one fire quint truck, and one air/light truck in active duty.

The Finance and Public Safety departments have developed a funding plan to ensure all fire apparatus are built into the annual operating budget under 10-year capital lease programs (except the Ladder Truck and the Quint Truck which will be extended to 13-years due to lower usage rates).

The city’s next scheduled fire apparatus replacements include Fire Engine 86, 84 and 85.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: David Wickert

MARTA names new CEO for an era of expansion1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Checkpoint construction work causing long waits at Hartsfield-Jackson
4h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Man dies after getting stuck between truck, ticket machine in Midtown deck
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Hispanic oasis in ruby-red Ga., and the Latino vote
4h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Hispanic oasis in ruby-red Ga., and the Latino vote
4h ago

Credit: Handout

Fresh Air Barbecue named in Southern Living’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints in the South
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: TNS

Former South Fulton detective, HR director file discrimination charge citing slurs...
2h ago
Sandy Springs to purchase radios for fire department
3h ago
Milton approves contract for guardrail inventory
3h ago
Featured

Credit: Contributed

Record numbers of people are dying in Georgia’s largest jails
7h ago
Answers to your questions about early and absentee voting in Georgia. From AJC's Mark...
5h ago
Mark Richt comes clean about Georgia’s ‘Gator Stomp’ win of 2007
13h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top