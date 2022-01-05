Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Alpharetta supports North Fulton CID grant request for Kimball Bridge Road Corridor Multimodal Gap Connection

Alpharetta is lending the city's support to the North Fulton Community Improvement District as they apply for grant funding through the State Road and Tollway Authority to aid in funding the Kimball Bridge Road Corridor Multimodal Gap Connection. (Google Maps)
caption arrowCaption
Alpharetta is lending the city's support to the North Fulton Community Improvement District as they apply for grant funding through the State Road and Tollway Authority to aid in funding the Kimball Bridge Road Corridor Multimodal Gap Connection. (Google Maps)

Credit: cust

Credit: cust

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
49 minutes ago

The Alpharetta City Council recently unanimously approved lending their support to the North Fulton Community Improvement District as they apply for grant funding through the State Road and Tollway Authority to aid in funding the Kimball Bridge Road Corridor Multimodal Gap Connection.

If approved, the grant will support the construction and completion of the Kimball Bridge Road Corridor Multimodal Gap Connection. The project will complete the multimodal path connection between Alpharetta’s Kimball Bridge Road Widening project and Georgia Department of Transportation’s bridge replacement over Ga. 400.

When completed, this connection will enhance bicycle and pedestrian safety across Ga. 400, improving access to existing major businesses and residential communities as well as to potential new development and redevelopment sites. This path will unlock access to key activity centers including Avalon, Downtown Alpharetta and the new North Point Ecodistrict.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks
The Latest
New Johns Creek mayor says he’s prioritizing Town Center, improving civil discourse
4h ago
Fulton to pay for water line relocation on Hopewell Road at Bethany Bend/Bethany Way in...
4h ago
Hiking and a bamboo forest to enjoy at East Palisades Indian Trail in Sandy Springs
4h ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top