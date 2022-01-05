Alpharetta supports North Fulton CID grant request for Kimball Bridge Road Corridor Multimodal Gap Connection

If approved, the grant will support the construction and completion of the Kimball Bridge Road Corridor Multimodal Gap Connection. The project will complete the multimodal path connection between Alpharetta’s Kimball Bridge Road Widening project and Georgia Department of Transportation’s bridge replacement over Ga. 400.

When completed, this connection will enhance bicycle and pedestrian safety across Ga. 400, improving access to existing major businesses and residential communities as well as to potential new development and redevelopment sites. This path will unlock access to key activity centers including Avalon, Downtown Alpharetta and the new North Point Ecodistrict.