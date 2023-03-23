Alpharetta residents invited to complete bike friendly survey (f)

As part of that process, everyone who bikes in Alpharetta or who is familiar with bicycling in the city is encouraged to complete a brief survey about what is working and what might improve about biking in the community.

Responses will help Alpharetta shape local strategies and be used by the League of American Bicyclists as they evaluate the city’s application. The League’s Bicycle Friendly America℠ program assists and recognizes communities making bicycling a transportation and recreation option for all people. Information: www.bikeleague.org.