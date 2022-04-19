Alpharetta reminding residents how to dispose of unwanted paint

Dried out water or latex-based paints can be placed in household garbage. Various materials can be used to dry liquid paint including kitty litter, sawdust, mulch or shredded newspaper. Another option is to take advantage of the city’s paint recycling program. Requirements and registration form: https://bit.ly/3wNR0Fd.

Oil-based paint is considered a hazardous material and is not allowed in landfills. It must be disposed of at a hazardous waste facility to prevent contamination of soil and groundwater. The city hosts Household Hazardous Waste Disposal Events twice each year, typically in the spring and fall. Between collection events, residents can locate a drop-off site through PaintCare, a nonprofit established to represent paint manufacturers at https://www.paintcare.org/drop-off-sites.