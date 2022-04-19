Alpharetta reminding residents how to dispose of unwanted paint

After their waste provider alerted them of household paint showing up with routine garbage, Alpharetta is reminding residents how to properly dispose of it safely. It all depends on if the paint is latex or oil-based.
Dried out water or latex-based paints can be placed in household garbage. Various materials can be used to dry liquid paint including kitty litter, sawdust, mulch or shredded newspaper. Another option is to take advantage of the city’s paint recycling program. Requirements and registration form: https://bit.ly/3wNR0Fd.
Oil-based paint is considered a hazardous material and is not allowed in landfills. It must be disposed of at a hazardous waste facility to prevent contamination of soil and groundwater. The city hosts Household Hazardous Waste Disposal Events twice each year, typically in the spring and fall. Between collection events, residents can locate a drop-off site through PaintCare, a nonprofit established to represent paint manufacturers at https://www.paintcare.org/drop-off-sites.
The city also suggests donating useable paint to a local charity like Habitat for Humanity ReStore, shelter or animal rescue.
