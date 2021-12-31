Alpharetta releases Annual Citizens Report for 2021

Alpharetta recently released the city’s Annual Citizens Report for the 2021 calendar year. According to the city, the report is designed to provide an easy-to-understand overview of how tax dollars have been managed and invested this year.
The report reviews the structure of Alpharetta’s government, includes awards and recognition the city has received, demographics, infrastructure and business climate.
Of most interest to many residents, the report includes information about how property taxes are spent and reviews the city’s finances. The report concludes with an interesting info graphic outlining each city department by the numbers.
Download a copy at https://bit.ly/3HfhNfM.
