Alpharetta invites public to provide input on park designs

Of the nine projects included in Alpharetta's Parks Bond Referendum the city is beginning their community engagement phase for Union Hill Park and Waters Road Park in March. (Courtesy City of Alpharetta)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
10 minutes ago

With Alpharetta residents’ recent vote to approve a Parks Bond Referendum, the city is moving forward on several park enhancement projects. Of the nine projects included in the referendum, the city is beginning their community engagement phase for Union Hill Park and Waters Road Park in March.

Residents are invited to attend these community input sessions to review the proposed design concepts for Waters Road Park and Union Hill Park.

For the Waters Road Park design community input sessions, the public can attend virtually at noon Wednesday, March 9 or in person at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 10 at Preston Ridge Community Center, 3655 Preston Ridge Road, Suite 100.

The Union Hill Park Design Community Input Sessions will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 15 and at noon Wednesday, March 16 at Union Hill Park, 1590 Little Pine Trail.

These input sessions will allow residents to help prioritize potential park amenities, take a virtual/digital tour of future park space and offer input on potential park features.

Additional details: https://tinyurl.com/AlphaParkBonds.

