Alpharetta introduces plein air/outdoor painting event

This painting by Stephanie Amalo is an example of the kind of plein air art Alpharetta residents may witness artists painting at the city's first annual Paint the Town event May 18-22, 2021. (Courtesy Arts Alpharetta)
North Fulton County | 1 hour ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

Arts Alpharetta will host the first annual plein air painting competition, Paint the Town, May 18 through 22. The 5-day juried plein air invitational, which employs the method of painting outdoors directly from life, invites the public to watch artists in action around different picturesque Alpharetta locations.

Artists will compete for over $3,000 in cash awards in three categories: professional, novice, and quick draw/paint. The community will have multiple opportunities to purchase the original art created during the event.

Proceeds from Paint the Town will fund two Arts Alpharetta initiatives including Take Out Art, which supplies free art kits for local children, and Alpharetta’s Public Art Fund, which supports the lease of public art in partnership with city government.

Full schedule of events: www.bit.ly/3ev1Fdj.

