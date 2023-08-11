Alpharetta encouraging eco-friendly back-to-school shopping

By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
44 minutes ago
Alpharetta’s Natural Resources Commission is encouraging residents to consider setting an example for your little ones by purchasing eco-friendly back-to-school supplies.

By visiting the Georgia Recycling Coalition website, parents can find helpful suggestions for ways to shop sustainably this school year.

Among the many helpful hints, the site notes that take-back programs from brands like Levi’s® and GAP extend the life of unwanted clothes. GAP provides a credit when using Gap X thredUP Clean Out Kit. Levi’s® offers repair, reimagine, and recycle initiatives.

Lots more ideas for sustainable shopping: https://georgiarecycles.org/u6hi.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
