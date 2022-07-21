Alpharetta Chamber offering text alerts

The Alpharetta Chamber supports local businesses with ribbon cutting ceremonies, networking events and by hosting government and economic leaders to discuss the latest events affecting commerce.

In 2021, the Alpharetta Chamber partnered with the Development Authority of Alpharetta to create the Downtown Alpharetta District. According to the Chamber’s press information, “This initiative seeks to drive economic development activity through the creation, management, promotion, and execution of events and experiences that attract visitors and residents while strengthening the retention and recruitment of business in Downtown Alpharetta.”