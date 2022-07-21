BreakingNews
Fulton judge: ‘Alternate’ GOP electors must honor subpoenas to testify
Alpharetta Chamber offering text alerts

Members of the Alpharetta Chamber can keep up with chamber activities via a free text messaging program designed to enhance communication. (Courtesy Alpharetta Chamber)

Members of the Alpharetta Chamber can keep up with chamber activities via a free text messaging program designed to enhance communication. (Courtesy Alpharetta Chamber)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
46 minutes ago

Members of the Alpharetta Chamber have a new tool to keep up with chamber activities. The organization, focused on promoting economic success for local businesses, has rolled out a free text messaging program designed to enhance communication.

The Alpharetta Chamber supports local businesses with ribbon cutting ceremonies, networking events and by hosting government and economic leaders to discuss the latest events affecting commerce.

In 2021, the Alpharetta Chamber partnered with the Development Authority of Alpharetta to create the Downtown Alpharetta District. According to the Chamber’s press information, “This initiative seeks to drive economic development activity through the creation, management, promotion, and execution of events and experiences that attract visitors and residents while strengthening the retention and recruitment of business in Downtown Alpharetta.”

Members interested in participating in the text messaging program will receive an introductory text message inviting them to participate. The program is completely optional and members may opt out at any time. Questions: Deborah Lanham at Deborah@alpharettachamber.com.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
