Alpharetta approves eminent domain purchases of property for road widening

Alpharetta City Council has authorized eminent domain proceedings for 12 more properties needed for the McGinnis Ferry Road widening project.
City Council has approved the action for more than 30 properties.
During a City Council meeting held Monday, city attorney Michael Stacy said that similar to previous resolutions for eminent domain purchases, officials are negotiating with property owners and expect to reach a monetary agreement on the acquisitions.
Council members approved obtaining properties on Tidewater Way, Dartmore Avenue, Dartmore Circle and Fieldstone Path.
Only portions of properties are needed for the project, Assistant City Administrator James Drinkard told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. No residents will lose their homes.
The project widens McGinnis Ferry from two lanes to four from Ronald Reagan Boulevard and Union Hill Road to Hospital Parkway near Sargent Road.
Alpharetta entered an intergovernmental agreement with Johns Creek and Forsyth County in 2018 to share the costs of the road work.
Forsyth County is managing the project and roadwork will not begin anytime soon. Construction bids are not expected to take place until later this year or early 2023, officials said.
The two cities are each slated to spend $8.9 million while Forsyth County will contribute $23 million. The Georgia Department of Transportation is scheduled to fund the remaining $19.8 million.
