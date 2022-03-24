Alpharetta approves eminent domain purchases of property for road widening

The project widens McGinnis Ferry from two lanes to four from Ronald Reagan Boulevard and Union Hill Road to Hospital Parkway near Sargent Road.

Alpharetta entered an intergovernmental agreement with Johns Creek and Forsyth County in 2018 to share the costs of the road work.

Forsyth County is managing the project and roadwork will not begin anytime soon. Construction bids are not expected to take place until later this year or early 2023, officials said.

The two cities are each slated to spend $8.9 million while Forsyth County will contribute $23 million. The Georgia Department of Transportation is scheduled to fund the remaining $19.8 million.