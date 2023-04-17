Acclaimed flamenco artists featured in Spanish culture festival

La Feria de Abril translates to April fair. Madrid Spanish Taverna’s festival models a weeklong annual event in Seville, Spain that celebrates spring, says co-owners Abe Ruiz and Swani Gonzalez.

Ruiz and Gonzalez moved to Roswell from Puerto Rico in 2018 and opened Madrid Spanish Taverna in 2021. Gonzalez said the restaurant was inspired by her childhood trips to Seville where she enjoyed cultural foods during visits with relatives.

The restaurant owners held La Feria online in 2021 with flamenco dancers showcasing their craft through virtual classes and festivities. Last year’s in-person event drew about 130 people, Ruiz said.

The owners said they expect this year’s festival to draw even more attendees. It’s a ticketed event starting with general admission: $50 for adults, $25 for children.

General admission includes one glass of sangria or wine for adults and a souvenir glass.

Attendees can purchase tables for parties of four for $400, or eight for $800 which will be located close to the performance stage.

The table packages include paellas, wine, sangria tapas and Churros.

Visit the restaurant website for more information on the event and ticket packages at madridspanishtaverna.com/promotions.