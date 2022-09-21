Midtown Assistance Center works to stop the cycle of homelessness

“Keeping neighbors housed with utilities connected and food on the table benefits all community members,” said Jobson.

Who’s helping?

Midtown Assistance Center

Services: Rental assistance to prevent an eviction, utility payments to prevent a disconnection, a food pantry, MARTA passes for those looking for work or starting a new job, clothing for interviews or uniforms for work and state IDs.

Where supplies have gone: MAC serves 10 ZIP codes: 30303, 30308, 30309, 30310, 30312, 30313, 30314, 30315, 30318 and 30363.

Where to donate: Donations can be mailed to: Midtown Assistance Center, Inc., 613 Spring St., NW, Atlanta, GA 30308

Online donations: midtownassistancecenter.org/donate/

How to get help: Visit midtownassistancecenter.org/ to review the assistance provided and the guidelines for that assistance. Applications for assistance are posted on the website as the applications rounds open. The assistance hotline 404-681-5777 is available for questions regarding assistance and other community resources.

If you are involved in or know of an organization working to bring relief to the Atlanta community during the coronavirus pandemic OR you are with an organization with supplies that you don’t know where to donate, please email us at Shannon.n.Dominy@gmail.com