Kona Ice of SW Atlanta gives back to underserved communities

Quanesha Jackson and her son QuanDai started Kona Ice of SW Atlanta in July, when the coronavirus pandemic was in full swing. Decked out in PPE and serving icy treats, Quanesha and QuanDai engage communities that often get overlooked.
“We immediately inserted ourselves in the communities creating routes to include apartment complexes, public parks, churches and daycares,” said Quanesha. “We make a conscious effort to provide a personal touch to our service by learning some of our customers’ names, learning their interests and trying to be part of their everyday lives by visiting regularly and giving them an experience and healthy treat to look forward to.”
In addition to giving communities access to icy treats, Quanesha and QuanDai have held several fundraisers for charities like Sheltering Arms, Rayshard Brooks Memorial & Peace Center, Pathway to Righteousness Christian Church, and Fulton County little league.
“There are several organizations we have become involved with that we would love to have additional support for,” said Quanesha. “We are not seeking direct donations to our organization, but referrals, invitations and introductions to encourage our business growth, expand our service clientele and increase our community involvement and giveback opportunities is help we are always seeking.”
Who’s helping?
Kona Ice of SW Atlanta
Services: Serving icy treats to underserved communities and holding fundraisers for a variety of organizations.
Where funds have gone: Sheltering Arms, Rayshard Brooks Memorial & Peace Center, Pathway to Righteousness Christian Church, and Fulton County little league.
