Kona Ice of SW Atlanta gives back to underserved communities

“We immediately inserted ourselves in the communities creating routes to include apartment complexes, public parks, churches and daycares,” said Quanesha. “We make a conscious effort to provide a personal touch to our service by learning some of our customers’ names, learning their interests and trying to be part of their everyday lives by visiting regularly and giving them an experience and healthy treat to look forward to.”

In addition to giving communities access to icy treats, Quanesha and QuanDai have held several fundraisers for charities like Sheltering Arms, Rayshard Brooks Memorial & Peace Center, Pathway to Righteousness Christian Church, and Fulton County little league.