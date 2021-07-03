Keep Cherokee Beautiful tackles trash

KCB’s three planks in its mission statement hit on litter cleanup, adopt-a-mile and illegal dumping, according to the CEO. Looking at the bigger picture, they are also in the process of becoming an affiliate of Keep America Beautiful.

“We’re interested in picking up litter on our roadways that eventually wind up in the creeks, that rise up in the rivers and ends up in Lake Allatoona. There are coves in Lake Allatoona that you can literally drive a kayak up to, get out and walk to shore stepping on nothing but garbage. It’s terrible,” he said.

Two cleanups, 38 community volunteers, over 10 miles, 8 hours, 206 bags of trash weighing approximately 4,000 pounds have been picked up over the last two months.

Caption On the morning of May 1st, 26 community volunteers met for the first KCB cleanup. The group began at Hobgood Park in Woodstock and covered 6-1/2 miles along Bells Ferry Road up to Freedom Middle School in Canton. Four hours accumulated 150 bags of garbage that weighed over 3,000 pounds. Credit: contribu Credit: contribu

Caption Following suit, 12 volunteers picked up 56 bags of garbage weighing approximately 1,000 pounds along 4.1 miles of Kellogg Creek Road from Bells Ferry to New Light Road, crossing the Kellogg Creek Bridge over Lake Allatoona on June 26. County Commissioner Corey Ragsdale and his family were among the volunteers. Credit: contri Credit: contri

The first to Adopt-A-Mile was Tom and Ann Earley, with the North Georgia Pickleball Club. They hosted the cleanup on Water Tank Road, which produced eight bags of trash weighing about 160 pounds. The program has four roads accounted for: Water Tank, Upper Sweetwater Trail, Campbell and Union Hill.

Several different groups from private individuals to schools are seeking to Adopt-A-Mile, according to Preetorius. The five-step process is easy, everything is on the website, the required cleanup is only three to four times a year and it’s a great way to get involved in Cherokee county, he said.

“We encourage everybody to take a slice of their life, a small part of their time and make their community a little bit better” he said.

To sign up or for more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/KeepCherokeeBeautiful/ or call (770) 345-6238.

