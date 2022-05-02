Jinya Ramen Bar in Buford fails another inspection

Jinya had several second consecutive health violations, including food storage and temperatures. For example, in the walk-in cooler, unwashed avocadoes and mushrooms were above ready-to-eat foods like eggs and cooked pork. Prepared tempura batter for shrimp was at room temperature at the cookline. It was discarded. Some food temperatures in the walk-in cooler were above safe levels.

Other repeat violations included employees wearing jewelry while working with food and old labels on utensils and containers. Also, another repeat violation was a tub of dirty dishes blocking the cookline hand sink.