Indoors, Outdoors the Man Cave is interactive

Q: I just heard about the Man Cave at the Pink Hotel in Snellville. Would you tell me about the owner and the place for guys?
A: The Man Cave and the Pink Hotel are owned by Snellville resident Tiffany Young. All of her staff are teenagers and Young believes she is teaching teens to make something of themselves. Activities offered both inside and out give boys and men the opportunity to enjoy themselves.
Young, a small African American female business owner, was used to hearing “no.” It was part of her life, she said. “The Pink Hotel has been many things, but when I saw it, I knew it would be my history. It was perfect for my vision despite being denied financing four times.”
From birthday parties and sleepovers to getting nails polished and beyond, everything the owner never had or experienced as a child went into the Pink Hotel.
It was through a chance encounter that the Man Cave came into existence.
“When I first started the business, I couldn’t afford a mortgage or rent and retail space. In my first building my son and I lived in my shop and slept in the mop closet,” Young said. “I decorated it with a bed, a tv and a college refrigerator to make it kind of feel like a home.
“One day a kid from a party walked into the room and started playing in the bed. Instead of freaking out that he saw my secret room, I made a venture out of it,” she said.
Seeing fathers and brothers leave to go do something else during a Pink Hotel party and her secret room discovered provided the inspiration to create a space for them.
Credit: contributed
The Man Cave takes up residence in the basement of the Pink Hotel and behind the house. It’s a gamers world featuring 12 video games. Add in ping pong, darts, a basketball court, a remote car racetrack, bonfire area, camper, archery, laser tag zone and Nerf; plenty of food and bunkbeds with laptops for sleepovers.
“Boys still like to be boys but with all the technology they are not going outside anymore,” the owner said. “The Man Cave is interactive. It gets them moving.”
For more information, visit https://pinkhotelatl.com/ or call 770-240-1002.
New to Atlanta or simply have a question about this place we call home? Email your request to atlactualfact@gmail.com