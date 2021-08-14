Indoors, Outdoors the Man Cave is interactive

“When I first started the business, I couldn’t afford a mortgage or rent and retail space. In my first building my son and I lived in my shop and slept in the mop closet,” Young said. “I decorated it with a bed, a tv and a college refrigerator to make it kind of feel like a home.

“One day a kid from a party walked into the room and started playing in the bed. Instead of freaking out that he saw my secret room, I made a venture out of it,” she said.

Seeing fathers and brothers leave to go do something else during a Pink Hotel party and her secret room discovered provided the inspiration to create a space for them.

Caption The Man Cave offers all things testosterone-related from gaming to Nerf wars. Pictured is Isaiah Lovelace is on the drums. Credit: contributed Credit: contributed

The Man Cave takes up residence in the basement of the Pink Hotel and behind the house. It’s a gamers world featuring 12 video games. Add in ping pong, darts, a basketball court, a remote car racetrack, bonfire area, camper, archery, laser tag zone and Nerf; plenty of food and bunkbeds with laptops for sleepovers.

“Boys still like to be boys but with all the technology they are not going outside anymore,” the owner said. “The Man Cave is interactive. It gets them moving.”

For more information, visit https://pinkhotelatl.com/ or call 770-240-1002.

New to Atlanta or simply have a question about this place we call home? Email your request to atlactualfact@gmail.com