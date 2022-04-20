BreakingNews
UPDATE: GDOT pushes Ga. 400 closure back a day
HopeWorks helps seniors age in place

A group of HopeWorks volunteers during one of their Saturday project days works to help seniors with tasks around their homes like yardwork and small repairs. In addition to managing two programs for helping seniors with their utilities, HopeWorks also has volunteer opportunities for churches, businesses and organizations who desire to provide a hand up for seniors in their community. Courtesy of HopeWorks

By Shannon Dominy, For the AJC
1 hour ago

HopeWorks works to help low-income senior homeowners remain spiritually active while aging in place in their own homes. The group does this by managing statewide programs for two of Georgia’s major utilities: Georgia Power Energy Efficiency Program for seniors and The Atlanta Gas Light Gas Furnace and Gas Water Heater Program for seniors. The group also organizes volunteer opportunities.

“Seniors have poured their very lives into our younger generation and still have a lot to offer, ‘’ said Michael Kimsey, executive director of HopeWorks. “They deserve our attention and respect so our younger generation can gain from the wisdom our seniors have acquired over the years.”

Kimsey said the group is driven by a Biblical mandate to help the older adults and widows in their community. When the coronavirus pandemic began to effect the Atlanta area in early 2020 the group and their partners shifted their protocols so that they could continue to help their clients without endangering them.

“Most of our seniors became frightened at the potential danger to life because of the pandemic. They stayed in and were afraid to leave their homes,” said Kimsey. “I am so proud of our churches stepping in to help us with the distribution of food, sanitation supplies and the moral support for our seniors.”

The two utility programs that HopeWorks manages provide free energy upgrades and free gas furnace or gas water heater repair or replacement for those senior homeowners who qualify.

“Our seniors need a safe place to live out their remaining years in comfort and safety. In fact, it is proven that seniors live healthier, happier lives if they are allowed to remain in their own homes as long as they are able,” said Kimsey.

Who’s helping?

HopeWorks

Services: HopeWorks manages statewide programs for two of Georgia’s major utilities: Georgia Power Energy Efficiency Program for seniors and The Atlanta Gas Light Gas Furnace and Gas Water Heater Program for seniors. The group also organizes volunteer opportunities.

How to help: Visit www.hopeworks4us.org to see volunteer opportunities.

Where to donate: Visit www.hopeworks4us.org or mail donations to HopeWorks, 751 Rice St. NW, Atlanta, GA 30318

How to get help: Low income senior homeowners can reach HopeWorks at info@hopeworks4us.org or call 404-872-0167.

If you are involved in or know of an organization working to bring relief to the Atlanta community during the coronavirus pandemic OR you are with an organization with supplies that you don’t know where to donate, please email us at Shannon.n.Dominy@gmail.com.

