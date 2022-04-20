HopeWorks helps seniors age in place

“Our seniors need a safe place to live out their remaining years in comfort and safety. In fact, it is proven that seniors live healthier, happier lives if they are allowed to remain in their own homes as long as they are able,” said Kimsey.

Who’s helping?

HopeWorks

Services: HopeWorks manages statewide programs for two of Georgia’s major utilities: Georgia Power Energy Efficiency Program for seniors and The Atlanta Gas Light Gas Furnace and Gas Water Heater Program for seniors. The group also organizes volunteer opportunities.

How to help: Visit www.hopeworks4us.org to see volunteer opportunities.

Where to donate: Visit www.hopeworks4us.org or mail donations to HopeWorks, 751 Rice St. NW, Atlanta, GA 30318

How to get help: Low income senior homeowners can reach HopeWorks at info@hopeworks4us.org or call 404-872-0167.

