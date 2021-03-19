Zoning requests considered in Hampton

The second read of the ordinance followed up on the council’s action in February to remove accel/decel lanes while leaving sidewalk requirements per the original zoning condition. In other zoning business, the council approved the first read of an ordinance to rezone the corner of Derrick Avenue and Elm Street with conditions, and a potential action modifying the land use map to R-4 (7,000-square-foot lots) zoning died for lack of a second.

