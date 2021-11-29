ajc logo
Work restarts on Henry subdivision

Work is continuing at the Broder Farm subdivision site.
Work is continuing at the Broder Farm subdivision site.

By Monroe Roark for the AJC
27 minutes ago

A stop-work order has been lifted for a new residential community under construction in the Stockbridge area.

Work on the Broder Farm subdivision came to a halt several weeks ago because of a discrepancy between the builder and the county on planning and zoning conditions, specifically a requirement that the homes be built with brick on all sides.

That condition was placed on the project by Bruce Holmes, the commissioner in whose district the site lies, and after driving through the site one day and seeing that condition unmet, he contacted the building department and the stop-work order was issued.

Holmes said the issue has been resolved and construction is continuing.

About the Author

Monroe Roark for the AJC
