Vals and sals named at Henry schools

The top graduates for Henry County’s public schools have been announced as graduation ceremonies for each school have taken place during the past two weeks at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The valedictorian and salutatorian for each school is as follows: Dutchtown, Andres Villalba and Ruhi Patel; Eagle’s Landing, Kelisia Morrison and Alec Webley; Hampton, Brith-mhann Point Du Jour and Samantha Spain; Locust Grove, Kennedy Allie and Alexandra Wayne; Luella, Angel Yang and Makylah Jackson; McDonough, Ilham Abdelkadir and William Mason; Ola, Dalaney Westbroek and Olivia Vicos; Stockbridge, Laila Polk and Donavan Bentley; Union Grove, Arav Patel and Daksh Sharma; Woodland, Ashleigh Carroll and Katelynn Nguyen. Information: henry.k12.ga.us.