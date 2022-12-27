Stockbridge police to get $1.25 million grant

Stockbridge has been awarded a $1.25 million grant from the U.S. Department of Justice for the hiring of additional officers for the city’s police department. The grant is from the DOJ’s Community Oriented Policing Services office, specifically its COPS Hiring Program (CHP).
The awards provide funding to law enforcement agencies across the nation, allowing the hiring of additional full-time law enforcement professionals, according to officials.
Stockbridge is one of only four cities in Georgia to receive funding through this grant, which will allow the hiring of 10 police officers to assist with the initial three years of employment. The money is timely as a recent annexation referendum means Stockbridge will gain about 6,500 new residents in January.
Information: cityofstockbridge.com.
About the Author
Credit: Associated Press