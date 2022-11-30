ajc logo
Stockbridge officials getting eventual raise

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
48 minutes ago

Stockbridge elected officials have given themselves a raise, although it won’t take effect for a while. The City Council voted Nov. 14 to increase the mayor’s annual compensation from $14,000 to $22,000 and raise the council members’ compensation from $12,000 to $20,000 effective Jan. 1, 2024.

In unrelated city business, the council voted to accept three separate grants related to the city’s police department: a $17,495 law enforcement training grant; a $175,000 Law Enforcement Mental Health and Wellness Act grant; and a $22,400 award designated as reimbursement for half the cost of the department’s purchase of 56 bulletproof vests.

Information: cityofstockbridge.com.

Monroe Roark for the AJC
