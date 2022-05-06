ajc logo
Stockbridge measure fails to pass

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
35 minutes ago

An attempt to alter an ordinance passed three years ago regulating the location of certain businesses failed to pass at the Stockbridge City Council’s April 26 work session.

The 2019 ordinance placed a one-mile spacing/distance requirement between hair salons and barbershops; nail salons, tire shops; pawn, title lending and cash-for-title shops; vape shops; thrift stores and consignment shops; auto shops; used appliance shops; and tattoo shops.

This was intended to stop over-concentration of similar businesses too close to each other.

A motion was made to reduce that distance to a half-mile but it was denied.

Council member Yolanda Barber was the lone person against the denial, citing the legal opinion of the city’s unified development code legal advisor regarding the matter.

Information: cityofstockbridge.com.

