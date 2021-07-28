Stockbridge developing master plan for parks

A firm is being retained to create a master plan for Stockbridge’s city parks. The City Council voted at its July 12 regular meeting to approve an agreement with TSW, Inc. to do the job. The $124,060 cost will be paid out of the city’s SPLOST account. The park master plan is expected to include Memorial Park, Clark Community Park and Gardner Park. An initial motion to approve a task order only for Clark and Gardner, while issuing a separate scope of work for Memorial, failed for lack of a second.