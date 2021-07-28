ajc logo
Stockbridge developing master plan for parks

Stockbridge City Hall.
Stockbridge City Hall.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
1 hour ago

A firm is being retained to create a master plan for Stockbridge’s city parks. The City Council voted at its July 12 regular meeting to approve an agreement with TSW, Inc. to do the job. The $124,060 cost will be paid out of the city’s SPLOST account. The park master plan is expected to include Memorial Park, Clark Community Park and Gardner Park. An initial motion to approve a task order only for Clark and Gardner, while issuing a separate scope of work for Memorial, failed for lack of a second.

A subsequent motion to task TSW with preparing a parks system plan and making Memorial Park the priority passed unanimously. Information: cityofstockbridge.com.

