Stockbridge council addresses alcohol at amphitheater

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
24 minutes ago

A measure intended to change alcohol beverage guidelines at the Stockbridge Amphitheater was approved by the City Council but may not ultimately take effect.

The council voted at its April 10 regular meeting to approve an ordinance amendment to provide for an exception to amphitheater restrictions on possession or consumption of alcoholic beverages, specifically to permit patrons to bring alcohol and allow coolers up to 12 inches by 12 inches in size with a limit of one per patron.

According to the city clerk’s record of the meeting, the vote was 3-1-1 with Elton Alexander opposed and Yolanda Barber abstaining, but Mayor Anthony Ford said he would exercise his veto power which can only be overturned with a vote of four members of the council. The item was added to the agenda at the start of the meeting.

Information: cityofstockbridge.com.

Monroe Roark for the AJC
