STEM high school site chosen in Henry

The school board selected a site for the new STEM high school.
The school board selected a site for the new STEM high school.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
33 minutes ago

A new STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) high school for Henry County students will be located on the old Patrick Henry High School site in Stockbridge.

The Henry County Board of Education unanimously approved the move Jan. 10.

The school will be open to students across the district and it will be built using E-SPLOST funds.

A portion of the adjacent Stockbridge Elementary School campus will also be used and a new gymnasium will be built for that school.

The Patrick Henry site, which was the location of Stockbridge High School until the early 1990s and recently a key filming site for the Netflix series “Stranger Things,” will be demolished.

