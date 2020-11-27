Sign variance granted for Hampton church

The Hampton City Council voted unanimously at its Nov. 10 regular meeting to approve a variance request from Calvary Baptist Church regarding regulations on the size of its new sign. The council ruled that the sign, which was destroyed by a car, could be rebuilt as long as the dimensions did not exceed those of the original sign.
In unrelated actions, the council considered new appointments to the city’s ethics board and approved a resolution showing support to the Hampton Business Association with its Christmas parade scheduled for Dec. 5. An agenda item regarding the closure of James Street for special events was tabled.