X

Roof work approved for Henry buildings

Henry County Probate Court.
Henry County Probate Court.

Henry County | 1 hour ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

Just over $800,000 will be spent for roof repair on two Henry County government buildings.

The Board of Commissioners voted at its Dec. 1 regular meeting to approve turkey roof replacement and building envelope deterioration repairs for the Probate Court building in downtown McDonough at a cost of $455,577 as well as turnkey roofing for Fire Station 1 on Industrial Blvd. near I-75 in McDonough with a $357,248 price tag. Each project involves a contract through a cooperative purchasing agency due to the severity of damage. Funding for both projects, which include a 30-year warranty, is available through the capital projects fund.

Information: henrycounty-ga.com.

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.