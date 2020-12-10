Roof work approved for Henry buildings

The Board of Commissioners voted at its Dec. 1 regular meeting to approve turkey roof replacement and building envelope deterioration repairs for the Probate Court building in downtown McDonough at a cost of $455,577 as well as turnkey roofing for Fire Station 1 on Industrial Blvd. near I-75 in McDonough with a $357,248 price tag. Each project involves a contract through a cooperative purchasing agency due to the severity of damage. Funding for both projects, which include a 30-year warranty, is available through the capital projects fund.

Information: henrycounty-ga.com.