Rezoning for McDonough business approved

A half-acre tract in downtown McDonough has been rezoned from multi-family residential to office-institutional to allow a local HVAC company to relocate there. The McDonough City Council voted unanimously at its Nov. 16 regular meeting to approve the rezoning request for 125 Hampton Street on behalf of Bowman’s Heating and Air, Inc. The company has been renting space elsewhere on Hampton Street just off the square for about eight years, and the move will allow the use of a small residential building on the new site for an office and training area.