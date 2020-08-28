Removal of abandoned house approved in Henry County

According to officials, the owners have been deceased since 2017, after which the last owner’s son lived there intermittently. He was cited for numerous code violations and fined $1,000 but no corrections were made. The structure caught fire and the resident moved elsewhere. He failed to answer a summons and a bench warrant was issued but his whereabouts are unknown.

County officials estimate a cost of $7,900 to remove the structure and stabilize the soil on the site.