Removal of abandoned house approved in Henry County

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted at its Aug. 18 regular meeting to approve the removal of an abandoned, burned, dilapidated mobile home at 75 Wake Drive in Stockbridge
According to officials, the owners have been deceased since 2017, after which the last owner’s son lived there intermittently. He was cited for numerous code violations and fined $1,000 but no corrections were made. The structure caught fire and the resident moved elsewhere. He failed to answer a summons and a bench warrant was issued but his whereabouts are unknown.
County officials estimate a cost of $7,900 to remove the structure and stabilize the soil on the site.