Proposed development gets Stockbridge council OK

The Stockbridge City Council voted at its Sept. 12 regular meeting to approve both a rezoning and a comprehensive plan amendment for a 26.5-acre site on the west side of the city that includes 12 different parcels of land, all on the south side of Hwy. 138 and along Spivey Road and surrounding areas.
The applicant is seeking an opportunity for a mixed-use residential development that has been projected to include 318 apartments and 50 townhomes. Several citizens spoke during the public hearing at the council meeting, both for and against the project.
City staff recommended approval while the Stockbridge Planning Commission recommended denial at its Aug. 25 meeting.
