Portion of Henry County park getting facelift

A portion of Hidden Valley Park on the northern end of Henry County is getting a facelift. The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted at its Dec. 1 regular meeting to approve a $207,926 expenditure for installation of new pickleball courts and renovation of existing tennis courts at the park. It is part of an overall capital improvement plan approved previously by the commissioners. According to a county staff report, there are currently no pickleball courts at the park and the four tennis courts, which are used weekly by a youth program and daily by local residents, are in disrepair and need reconstruction.