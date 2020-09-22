Policing measure fails to get McDonough council vote

The McDonough City Council at its Sept. 3 regular meeting considered the potential adoption of a 2015 report from the President’s Task Force on 21st Century Policing, but a vote to adopt it failed due to a 3-3 vote.
Sandra Vincent, who made the motion to adopt the document, noted current national concerns as an impetus for using the guide to improve and enhance community policing, saying that the effort behind it is to make policing more friendly and less interpreted as military in structure.
Police chief Ken Noble said that his department is already implementing the practices that are referenced in the document on a daily basis.