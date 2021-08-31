ajc logo
X

Only incumbents qualify for Locust Grove election

Locust Grove City Hall.
Caption
Locust Grove City Hall.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
54 minutes ago

While a number of candidates are in the running for various mayoral and city council seats in Henry County’s other three cities, things are much simpler in Locust Grove leading up to the Nov. 2 election. The city clerk’s office has reported that for the three council seats up for grabs this fall, only three people qualified to run this fall: Keith Boone, Willie Taylor and Vincent Williams.

Interestingly, they are the three incumbents for those positions, which means there will be no changes on the council and no first-time council members when the new term begins in January. Taylor began serving in May of 2015 after his predecessor passed away suddenly, and Williams won a special election earlier this year after his predecessor moved outside the city limits. Boone has served multiple terms on the council over the past three decades. All council seats are at-large. Information: locustgrove-ga.gov.

In Other News
1
Schools in Henry County get four-day holiday
2
Henry County E911 upgrade to cost $1.7 million
3
More money allocated to beautify Stockbridge roadways
4
Early school drop-off plan begins in Henry County
5
Stockbridge City Council OK’s amphitheater contract
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top