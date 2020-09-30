New ordinance approved by McDonough council

The McDonough City Council voted at its Sept. 21 regular meeting to approve an ordinance allowing administrative variances to be granted when roadways, structures and signs no longer meet existing setback requirements due to a road being widened.
City attorney Jim Elliott told the council that the proposal had originated at the city staff level before the COVID-19 shutdown, and it was deemed appropriate to give the city’s community development director the authority to act in these cases for businesses which had become noncompliant due to road improvements out of their control, and it would allow the process to move forward in a timely manner without having to bring each case before the council.