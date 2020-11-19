New laser scanner acquired for Henry County police

The Crime Scene Unit has been using fiberglass-measuring tape and a measuring wheel for its investigations while the Traffic Unit has been operating with out-of-date software. Both situations have required excessive amounts of time and personnel to do the work that the new equipment will do much more quickly.

The laser scanner kit, which requires only one person to operate, works in any conditions and will create a diagram for a judge and jury to have the ability to realistically view a scene in a video-style format. Information: henrycounty-ga.org.