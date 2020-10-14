More early voting sites opening in Henry County

The Henry County Elections Board convened a special called meeting Oct. 13 and voted unanimously to open four early voting locations Oct. 15 after seeing massive turnout at two locations early in the week.
Polls will be open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday and Friday as well as 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at J.P. Moseley Recreation Center, Fairview Recreation Center, Locust Grove Library and Fortson Library in Hampton. All six early voting sites will be open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. the week of Oct. 19-23. Voting began Oct. 12 at the county elections headquarters in McDonough as well as the Merle Manders Conference Center in Stockbridge, both of which saw long lines and long wait periods.
