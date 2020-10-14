More early voting sites opening in Henry County

Polls will be open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday and Friday as well as 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at J.P. Moseley Recreation Center, Fairview Recreation Center, Locust Grove Library and Fortson Library in Hampton. All six early voting sites will be open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. the week of Oct. 19-23. Voting began Oct. 12 at the county elections headquarters in McDonough as well as the Merle Manders Conference Center in Stockbridge, both of which saw long lines and long wait periods.

Information: henrycounty-ga.org.