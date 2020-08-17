Millage unchanged in unincorporated Henry County

Also approved were resolutions on special service districts to set a millage rate to levy taxes for the purpose of providing county services to unincorporated Henry County as well as the cities of Hampton, Locust Grove, McDonough and Stockbridge.

The four SSDs include services for fire, police, recreation and unincorporated which covers GIS mapping, building permits and inspections, planning and zoning and code enforcement. Rates were set at 9.474 mills for McDonough, 12.402 for Stockbridge, 10.578 for Hampton and 10.578 for Locust Grove.