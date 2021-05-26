ajc logo
McDonough council approves various measures

Downtown McDonough.
Henry County | 1 hour ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

The McDonough City Council voted at its May 6 regular meeting to approve an updated memorandum of understanding with the Boys & Girls Club of Metro Atlanta. The vote was 4-1 in favor with two council members absent.

The council also approved three consent agenda items, including a $25,500 expenditure for work on the renovations of the building at 88 Keys Ferry Street which houses the city’s public safety departments, as well as a $20,500 allocation for the purchase of 100 new water meters with antennas and a resolution for the restatement of the city’s employee contribution plan. Those items were approved with a 7-0 vote.

Information: mcdonoughga.org.

