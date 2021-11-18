ajc logo
X

McDonough annexation approved

More than 300 acres have been annexed into McDonough.
Caption
More than 300 acres have been annexed into McDonough.

Credit: J. Kelly Lee

Credit: J. Kelly Lee

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
1 hour ago

A total of approximately 319 acres on the east side of McDonough are being annexed into the city after three separate requests were approved by the McDonough City Council at its recent regular meeting.

A total of five tracts on Turner Church Road were approved for annexation with lateral zoning, meaning each applicant received by subsequent vote a zoning designation equal to what had been previously in force in the unincorporated county. All of these tracts are undeveloped, and officials noted during the discussion that there are no plans to develop the property in the immediate future.

About the Author

Monroe Roark for the AJC
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Roundabouts in development in Henry
19m ago
Rezoning denied in Stockbridge
1h ago
State of emergency removed in Henry
6h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top