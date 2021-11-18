McDonough annexation approved

A total of approximately 319 acres on the east side of McDonough are being annexed into the city after three separate requests were approved by the McDonough City Council at its recent regular meeting.
A total of five tracts on Turner Church Road were approved for annexation with lateral zoning, meaning each applicant received by subsequent vote a zoning designation equal to what had been previously in force in the unincorporated county. All of these tracts are undeveloped, and officials noted during the discussion that there are no plans to develop the property in the immediate future.
