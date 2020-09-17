X

Master plan for parks commissioned in Henry County

A comprehensive master plan for Henry County’s parks is in the works.
A comprehensive master plan for Henry County’s parks is in the works.

Henry County | 1 hour ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted at its Sept. 1 regular meeting to approve a $99,500 bid from Perez Planning + Design LLC for a parks and recreation comprehensive master plan, something the county has never done. According to a staff report, it will “provide an inclusive framework to help identify the needs in the community and predict future demand.

This plan will develop a comprehensive vision for the park system, and that vision will serve as a framework for the long-term use and development of a park or facility.” Development of a comprehensive master plan is also a requirement to obtain national CAPRA certification through the National Parks and Recreation Association.

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.