Master plan for parks commissioned in Henry County

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted at its Sept. 1 regular meeting to approve a $99,500 bid from Perez Planning + Design LLC for a parks and recreation comprehensive master plan, something the county has never done. According to a staff report, it will “provide an inclusive framework to help identify the needs in the community and predict future demand.
This plan will develop a comprehensive vision for the park system, and that vision will serve as a framework for the long-term use and development of a park or facility.” Development of a comprehensive master plan is also a requirement to obtain national CAPRA certification through the National Parks and Recreation Association.