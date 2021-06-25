Locust Grove halts multifamily housing requests

A few minutes after denying a specific rezoning request for a proposed apartment complex, the Locust Grove City Council voted at its June 7 regular meeting to adopt a 180-day moratorium on receiving any requests related to multifamily housing. According to a city staff report, interest in multifamily housing is eclipsing all other housing options, and the moratorium will allow time for staff to review and revise the city’s growth management strategy “to ensure a sustainable balance” in housing options.