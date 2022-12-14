Henry transit plans for $2.1 million grant

According to officials, the $2,125,233 grant will be used to purchase eleven 16-passenger vehicles with wheelchair lifts and will also provide assistance in the department’s FY2024 budget.

In unrelated county business, the board approved at its Nov. 29 regular meeting planned renovations to facilities at 30 and 40 Atlanta Street. The county’s facilities maintenance director told the commissioners that the renovations are needed because of the age and deterioration of the existing structure at that location.